Dolphins extend TE Durham Smythe through 2025 season

By The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins on Monday signed tight end Durham Smythe to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Smythe, who was drafted in the fourth round by Miami in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins last year, and now gets two more years on that deal.

Smythe had 15 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown last season. He has 88 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Miami this offseason lost veteran tight end Mike Gesicki to the New England Patriots in free agency, leaving the team looking for other options at tight end. Smythe figures to be Gesicki's replacement.

