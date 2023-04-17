Dolphins sign former Panthers, Cardinals WR Chosen Anderson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson on Monday.

Anderson recently played for the Arizona Cardinals, but was released on March 8 after a short and unproductive stint with just seven catches for 76 yards over 10 games.

Anderson entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted college free agent and signed with the Jets. The 29-year-old caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards for the Panthers in 2020 but his production has fallen sharply since that season.

He joins a Dolphins team that has Tyreek Hill, who caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards, and Jaylen Waddle, who had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards last season.

Anderson is the second receiver Miami has added in the offseason — the Dolphins signed former Jets receiver Braxton Barrios in March.

Anderson is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native and played at South Plantation High School.