Miami's Tyreek Hill had surgery to repair ligament issue in wrist, expected back for training camp

INDIANAPOLIS — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently had surgery to repair ligament damage in his wrist but is expected to be available for training camp, coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine.

McDaniel clarified that Hill's wrist wasn't broken, as his agent had said earlier, but rather had a “ligament issue" that required surgery. Hill played through the entire 2024 season with the injury after hurting his wrist during a joint practice with Washington in August.

“He’s scheduled to be running very soon,” McDaniel said, "in which he’ll be relying upon that in his training until he can catch the football, which will be more around summertime going into training camp.”

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in January that doctors initially recommended season-ending wrist surgery, which Hill delayed until the season was over. He finished with 959 yards receiving on 81 catches and six touchdowns.

Hill made headlines after indicating following Miami's season-ending loss to the New York Jets that he might want to play for another team. He has since walked back those comments, downplaying them as emotions of frustration at not making the playoffs.