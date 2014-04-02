Drake name drops Johnny Manziel on new song 'Draft Day'

“Draft Day” has been a hot title lately. With the movie starring Kevin Costner and Jennifer Garner coming out later this month, rapper Drake released a song Tuesday of the same name. Both come out on the heels of the 2014 NFL Draft, which begins with the first round May 8.

Drake, known for songs like “Started from the Bottom” and “Successful”, name drops a number of celebrities and athletes, including Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel — who’s expected to be a top pick in next month’s draft — on the new song.

The track begins and ends with Drake reciting, “Draft Day, Johnny Manziel / Five years later, how am I the man still?”

Listen to Drake’s “Draft Day” below.