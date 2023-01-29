Eagles KO Brock Purdy, run over 49ers to reach Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA — In a game in which the winning team barely needed to pass the ball and the other physically could not, the Eagles beat the 49ers, 31-7, in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Top-seeded Philadelphia scored four rushing touchdowns and ran for 148 yards against the top defense in the league. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts attempted only 25 passes for 121 yards, throwing on only six second-half plays.

So it was Run, Eagles, Run. All the way to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will play either Cincinnati or Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with an injury to his right throwing elbow after his arm was hit by Haason Reddick (the play was initially ruled an incomplete pass but replays overturned that call to score it a fumble). Josh Johnson entered the game to replace Purdy but left early in the third quarter with a concussion, leaving the clearly compromised and unable to throw rookie to finish the contest.

The game was quirky but relatively even for most of the first half with one-handed catches that looked to be incompletions but went unchallenged and punts that may or may not have clipped the cables that control the overhead cameras (the officials said they couldn’t tell). Through it all, the teams were tied at 7 late into the second quarter.

That’s when things began to turn in the Eagles’ favor for good.

Philadelphia drove 75 yards on 14 plays — plus three costly penalties against the 49ers — to go ahead 14-7 with 1:36 left in the half. Miles Sanders, who had scored the opening touchdown for the Eagles, notched this one from 13 yards out. A fourth-and-1 sneak from their own 34 sparked the drive.

When the 49ers got the ball back, backup Johnson fumbled a shotgun snap and could not recover it (a teammate unwittingly kicked it away from his efforts to secure it on the ground). Reddick recovered it at the San Francisco 30 for the Eagles with 1:11 left and four plays later Boston Scott ran it in from the 10 for a 21-7 lead.

Any chance the 49ers had for a comeback were thwarted when Johnson left the field with a concussion after he was hit by Ndamukong Suh and the back of his head hit the turf. Purdy came back in at quarterback, but it was clear he could not throw. He attempted just two passes, short designed checkdowns to Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, the rest of the game (McCaffrey had an incomplete passing attempt on a gadget play late in the fourth).

Even when the 49ers were down 28-7 at the start of the fourth quarter — Hurts had scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak — they were almost exclusively a running team. On fourth-and-2 from their own 47 they pitched the ball to Deebo Samuel for a loss of 4 that essentially ended the contest with 10:52 remining.

The frustrations of the day boiled over for the 49ers with 4:13 left when Trent Williams body-slammed K’Von Wallace after what looked to be a fairly typical scrum. Both players were flagged and ejected. On the following play Samuel fumbled the ball away to the Eagles at the end of a reverse run with 4:05 remaining.