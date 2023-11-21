Eagles without Goedert, Barnett for Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Philadelphia Eagles were without injured tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive end Derek Barnett, but had guard Cam Jurgens back for Monday night's Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles expected to be without Goedert for several weeks after he hurt his forearm against Dallas, though they didn't put him on injured reserve. Barnett was only ruled out on Sunday because of personal reasons.

Jurgens was activated off IR on Saturday after missing five games with a foot injury. Tight end Grant Calcaterra, who was dealing with a concussion, and cornerback Bradley Roby, who has been bothered by a shoulder injury, also were available.

Philadelphia promoted Ben VanSumeren from its practice squad earlier Sunday to provide depth at linebacker after Nakobe Dean went on injured reserve last week with a foot injury. Running back Rashaad Penny, quarterback Tanner McKee, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and offensive lineman Sua Opeta were the other inactives for the Eagles.

The Chiefs came out of their bye healthy and had no designations on the injury report. Their inactives were defensive ends Malik Herring and BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive tackle Neil Farrell and wide receiver Richie James.