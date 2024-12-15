Eagles' Saquon Barkley misses most of 2nd quarter after hit by Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles running back Saquon Barkey had a pair of early carries in the second half and resumed his chase of the NFL season rushing record after he took a low hit from Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick and missed most of the second quarter on Sunday.

Barkley was drilled in the right knee by Fitzpatrick and then landed on his right shoulder. He was briefly examined and returned to the sideline with his helmet in hand.

He rushed two times for 3 yards after the hit, then didn't have another carry until after halftime.

Barkley, who is chasing Eric Dickerson for the season rushing record, had a long run of 22 yards in the first half for Philadelphia.

Barkley entered the game with 1,623 yards rushing and needed 483 yards over the final four games to top Dickerson’s 40-year-old record.