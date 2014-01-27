Eric LeGrand, Broncos fan

Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand made the rounds of Radio Row at the Super Bowl headquarters hotel on Monday sporting a wool Denver Broncos hat.

LeGrand, who was paralyzed from the neck down in a game in 2010 and is in a wheelchair, told Newsday he has been a Broncos fan since 1996.

Why 1996?

"Ever since Terrell Davis played for them," LeGrand said of the former Denver running back.

LeGrand, who grew up in Woodbridge Township, N.J., said: "I've been with then since '96 and I'm excited to see them at MetLife!"

LeGrand mentioned during his radio appearances that he was hoping to get some tickets to Sunday's game. Within a couple of hours, he was given two tickets by legendary NFL personnel man Gil Brandt, who works for NFL.com and Sirius NFL radio, according to NJ.com.

LeGrand's prediction for the game? Broncos, 34-24.