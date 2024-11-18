Bo Nix throws 4 touchdown passes and the Broncos roll past the Falcons 38-6

DENVER — Bo Nix threw for 307 yards and a season-best four touchdowns, Javonte Williams got a push across the goal line from a half-dozen of his teammates, and the Denver Broncos rolled past the Atlanta Falcons 38-6 on Sunday.

Nix, who was 28 for 33, joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only rookie QBs in NFL history to throw for 200-plus yards with two or more touchdowns in four consecutive home games.

The Broncos (6-5) snapped a two-game skid and made it an unhappy homecoming for safety Justin Simmons, who spent his first eight seasons in Denver before the Broncos unloaded his $18.5 million salary last winter. Simmons signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Falcons (6-5), who have lost two in a row.

Simmons had five tackles and tried to stop Williams at the 5-yard line, holding his ground for a second or two as reinforcements arrived from both teams for a shoving match that resembled a rugby scrum. The Broncos won it when they shoved Williams into the end zone to complete his 14-yard scoring run that gave Denver an early 14-3 lead.

Nix also completed a pair of 12-yard touchdown throws, one to tight end Nate Adkins and the other to speedster Marvin Mims Jr. to stake Denver to a 21-6 halftime advantage. His 7-yard TD toss to fellow rookie and Oregon alum Troy Franklin made it 28-6 early in the third quarter and he capped his day with a 41-yard scoring strike to Lil'Jordan Humphrey to make it 38-6.

At that point, Falcons coach Raheem Morris replaced starter Kirk Cousins (18 of 27 for 173 yards, no TDs and one interception) with rookie Michael Penix Jr., who promptly completed a 20-yard pass to Ray-Ray McCloud III. Penix was 2 of 4 for 24 yards.

The Falcons, who have lost two in a row, got first-half field goals of 41 and 51 yards from Younghoe Koo, who missed three times last week in a three-point loss to the Saints.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

The Broncos snapped a three-game losing streak against Atlanta with their first home win over the Falcons since Sept. 10, 2000.

Elliss & Elliss

Kaden Elliss had nine tackles for Atlanta but was upstaged by his little brother, Jonah Elliss, who had a key sack for Denver in the third quarter along with a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss.

Injuries

Falcons CB Kevin King was ruled out in the second quarter with a concussion and WR Darnell Mooney pulled a hamstring in the third quarter. Atlanta ruled out eight players before the game, including several starters on defense, including CBs Mike Hughes and Dee Alford. ... In the fourth quarter, DL Zach Harrison went out with a knee injury and WR Casey Washington got hurt on a deep incompletion and walked off to the locker room with an unspecified injury. ... Broncos S Brandon Jones (abdomen), who replaced Simmons in free agency, was ruled out and replaced by Devon Key.

Up next

Falcons: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1 following their bye week.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

Broncos: At Las Vegas next Sunday.