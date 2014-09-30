Falcons' offensive line depleted ahead of Giants game

The Falcons will be without two of their starting offensive linemen and could be without a third when they face the Giants on Sunday.

Center Joe Hawley (knee) and tackle Lamar Holmes (foot) both were placed on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday after suffering injuries against the Vikings two days ago. Guard Justin Blalock (back) also left that game with an injury, leaving the team without enough linemen to finish the contest. They wound up moving tight end Levine Toilolo to right tackle in the game. The unit already was missing starting left tackle Sam Baker, who was put on injured reserve with a knee injury in the preseason.

There is a chance the Falcons will have only one of their projected offensive line starters available for Sunday's game: rookie Jake Matthews who moved from right to left tackle when Baker was injured.

The Falcons promoted guard Harland Gunn from the practice squad and signed free agent tackle Cameron Bradfield to replace the injured players.

"You hate to lose guys but when you lose them it's another guy's opportunity to play," Falcons coach Mike Smith said. "It's a no-blink mentality ... We look forward to having these guys go out and help us win games."

Oh, and safety William Moore (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return. He'll be eligible to play again in eight weeks. Safety Sean Baker was promoted from the Falcons' practice squad to replace him.