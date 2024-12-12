Falcons favored over the Raiders in Monday night matchup

Atlanta (6-7) at Las Vegas (2-11)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

BetMGM NFL Odds: Falcons by 4

Series record: Falcons lead 8-7

Against the spread: Falcons 5-8, Raiders 5-8

Last meeting: Falcons beat Raiders 43-6 in Atlanta on Nov. 29, 2020.

Last week: Falcons lost to Vikings 42-21; Raiders lost to Buccaneers 28-13

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after a sack on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Falcons offense: overall (8), rush (12), pass (2), scoring (19)

Falcons defense: overall (23), rush (17), pass (25), scoring (25)

Raiders offense: overall (25), rush (32), pass (16), scoring (31)

Raiders defense: overall (15), rush (14), pass (15), scoring (30)

Turnover differential: Falcons minus-9; Raiders minus-17

Falcons player to watch

OLB Arnold Ebiketie has been a key to Atlanta's suddenly improved pass rush. Ebiketie has three sacks in the past two games, giving him four for the season. Overall, the Falcons have had nine sacks in the past two games. They almost doubled their NFL-low total of 10 through their first 11 games.

Raiders player to watch

Whoever plays quarterback. Aidan O'Connell injured his left knee Sunday at Tampa Bay, so his availability is unknown. O'Connell is not a mobile quarterback, so if he plays, he likely wouldn't be as limited as a more athletic player at that position. If Desmond Ridder gets the call, he'll face the team where he started 13 games last season.

Key matchup

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins vs. Raiders defense. Cousins has been intercepted the past four games, and he has been picked off six times combined the past two weeks. Las Vegas' best hope in forcing Cousins into even more mistakes is pressuring, and the Raiders have nine sacks over the past two weeks. They also had two interceptions against the Bucs.

Key injuries

Falcons: Rookie RB Jase McClellan was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The sixth-round pick earlier had missed time with a foot problem and had only 13 carries for 32 yards. RB Carlos Washington Jr. was signed to the active roster from the practice squad as depth behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. ... ILB Troy Andersen (knee) and WR Casey Washington (concussion) did not practice on Thursday.

Raiders: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) is expected to be activated after missing the past three games. CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) hasn't played since Nov. 3 at Cincinnati.

Series notes

The Falcons have won the past five meetings. ... Their 37-point victory in the most recent matchup in 2020 was the most lopsided game in the series' history. ... That game also was the second highest-scoring game by the winning team, behind the then-Oakland Raiders' 50-19 victory in 1979.

Stats and stuff

Falcons WR Drake London needs only two catches to pass Calvin Ridley (217) for the most receptions in the first three seasons with Atlanta. ... London has 75 receptions for 866 yards and six touchdowns this season. ... Cousins has an unhealthy ratio of 17 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions. ... The Raiders' Brock Bowers has caught 87 passes to set an NFL rookie record tight ends record. Sam LaPorta had 86 last season for the Detroit Lions. Bowers also is 67 yards from becoming the third rookie tight end with 1,000 yards, joining Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts in 2021 and the Chicago Bears' Mike Ditka in 1961. ... DE Maxx Crosby is half a sack from becoming the third Raiders player since 1982 with 60 for his career. The other two are Greg Townsend (107 1/2) and Howie Long (84). ... LB Robert Spillane is one of seven players this season with at least 100 tackles, an interception and a sack. ... Las Vegas has committed 4.86 penalties per game since coach Antonio Pierce took over at midseason last season, best in the league. ... The Raiders have had at least one sack in 31 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak behind the Baltimore Ravens with 51 and Philadelphia Eagles with 41. Las Vegas has nine combined in the past two games, tied for best in the league with the Falcons.

Fantasy tip

Raiders RB Sincere McCormick has secured the starting job, and he has averaged at least 5.2 yards per carry in each of his past three games. His rushing total keeps increasing, with McCormick gaining 78 yards against the Bucs. Especially given the uncertainty at quarterback, expect the Raiders to rely on McCormick.