Falcons visit Titans with Derrick Henry poised to test Atlanta's run defense

ATLANTA (4-3) at TENNESSEE (2-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

OPENING LINE: Falcons by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Atlanta 2-5, Tennessee 3-3.

SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 8-7.

LAST MEETING: Titans beat Falcons 24-10 on Sept. 29, 2019, at Atlanta.

LAST WEEK: Falcons beat Buccaneers 16-13; Titans had bye after losing 24-16 to Ravens in London.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel responds to questions during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. Credit: AP/Ian Walton

FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (8), PASS (17), SCORING (29).

FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (8), PASS (7), SCORING (9).

TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (19), PASS (30), SCORING (25).

TITANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (14), PASS (22), SCORING (11).

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs out of the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Mark LoMoglio

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Falcons minus-7, Titans minus-2.

FALCONS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Bijan Robinson. The eighth pick overall isn't on this week's injury report after having just one carry for 3 yards in last week's win over Tampa Bay. He has had two 100-yard rushing games and is averaging 5 yards a carry.

TITANS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Ryan Tannehill has a high right ankle sprain. If he misses his first start this season, then rookie Will Levis could become the seventh rookie QB to start this season in his NFL debut. Coach Mike Vrabel says they would play both Malik Willis and Levis if Tannehill is unavailable.

KEY MATCHUP: The Falcons' run defense and the Titans' run game led by Derrick Henry who might be playing his final game for the home team with Tennessee already trading safety Kevin Byard to step up a rebuild Monday. Henry had his longest run this season in the loss to Baltimore, and Atlanta has allowed only one rushing touchdown this season.

KEY INJURIES: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson (illness) is not expected to be limited this week. LB Tae Davis is working through the concussion protocol. ... Titans CB Roger McCreary left practice Wednesday and was limited by an injured hamstring. But Titans WR Treylon Burks should return after missing three straight games with an injured left knee, and DL Teair Tart (toe) is expected back after being out two games. WR Chris Moore (concussion protocol) practiced fully. DB Elijah Molden (hamstring) also is back to practicing fully and should be back after missing two of the past three games.

SERIES NOTES: The Falcons won four of the first five games against the then-Houston Oilers. The Titans have won six of the past eight between these franchises.

STATS AND STUFF: The Falcons lead the NFL with one rushing touchdown allowed, including none in the past four games. … Desmond Ridder has thrown for more than 250 yards in three consecutive games. … The Falcons have topped 400 yards in three consecutive games for the first time since December 2018. … WR Drake London has at least six catches in three straight games. … Ridder needs one rushing touchdown to tie Michael Vick as the only Falcons quarterbacks with at least four in the first eight games of a season. Vick had five in the first eight games in 2002 and four in 2005. … Ridder’s three TD runs rank second among NFC quarterbacks. … RB Tyler Allgeier set a season high with 112 scrimmage yards — 59 rushing and 53 receiving — last week. ... The Titans have lost two straight and 11 of their past 13. But they have won both home games this season. They also are 5-0 after a bye under coach Mike Vrabel. ... The Titans rank third in the NFL in red zone defense, giving up TDs on only 30.4% of trips inside their 20. ... K Nick Folk is tied with Justin Tucker for the NFL record with 70 consecutive field goals inside 40 yards. ... RB Tyjae Spears has had at least 55 yards from scrimmage in three straight games. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins has 16 catches for 245 yards in two games against Atlanta in his career. ... CB Sean Murphy-Bunting had his first interception this season in the Titans' most recent game. ... LB Azeez Al-Shaair can become the third NFL player since 2000 with 15 or more tackles in three straight games, joining London Fletcher in 2005 and Paul Worrilow in 2013.

FANTASY TIP: With all the rumors swirling around which of the Titans could be traded next, Henry has had his most carries this season in the Titans two home games, which happen to be their lone wins this season.