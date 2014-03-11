Flurry of action on eve of NFL free agency

Unrestricted free agency doesn't begin until 4 p.m. eastern on Tuesday, but already there has been a dizzying series of events in anticipation of the time when teams can begin to pick and choose players on the open market.

The biggies of the day:

* Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has decided to remain with the team rather than take more money elsewhere. The Bears were believed to be offering in the neighborhood of $8 mil per year for the pass rusher (who also happens to be brothers with Bears tight end Martellus Bennett), but Michael chose to stay in Seattle on a four-year deal worth $28.5 million.

* The Jets, as expected, cut ties with wide receiver Santonio Holmes, who was in line for a $1 million roster bonus on Thursday and would have counted $8.25 million on the cap in 2014. Not the kind of money you invest in a receiver who has spent most of the last two seasons nursing injuries. The move comes a day after the Jets jettisoned cornerback Antonio Cromartie, who said he's open to a return but will test the market first. No way Holmes is asked back. Tone Time's up in New York.

* Giants guard Chris Snee got a big haircut - and we're not talking about his head. The Giants shaved more than $6 million off his salary, reducing his 2014 paycheck to $1.1 million. Snee can make another $1 million in incentives.

* The Panthers are fielding offers - if there are any - for veteran wide receiver Steve Smith, who already was ticked at how second-year GM Dave Gettleman sounded off on the receiver's status when discussing the Panthers' roster situation at the Scouting Combine. No way will anyone trade for Smith's contract; the more likely scenario is he gets released and signs elsewhere - if he even wants to play. Smitty turns 35 in May and is due $7 mil on his current contract.

* Get ready to say goodbye to Julius Peppers in Chicago. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bears will try and trade Peppers, although that's highly unlikely given that Peppers carries a $20 million cap charge. Peppers signed a six-year, $84 million deal in 2010, but didn't deliver the championship caliber play the Bears expected of him - at least not on a consistent basis.

* Jay Feely said on his Twitter account that he has re-upped with the Cardinals. Not bad for a kicker who turns 38 in May and is ready to play in his 14th NFL season.

* The Dolphins signed safety Louis Delmas to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Not a huge transaction, but it could signal bad news for free agent safeties Jairus Byrd of the Bills and T.J. Ward of the Browns. Both defensive backs are looking to strike it rich on the open market, in the neighborhood of $8 mil per. Delmas' deal doesn't help their bargaining power.

* The 49ers plan to cut veteran cornerback Carlos Rogers.

* Jaguars defensive end Jason Babin voided the final two years of his contract, making the 33-year-old pass rusher an unrestricted free agent. It's believed the Jaguars were ready to release him before Babin got out of his contract.