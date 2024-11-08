SportsFootball

Fox's NFL pregame show will originate from Naval Base San Diego on Sunday

Fox Sports logo on a camera during an NFL football...

Fox Sports logo on a camera during an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in Detroit, Oct. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Rick Osentoski

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports' NFL pregame show will originate from Naval Base San Diego on Sunday, continuing the network's tradition of going on the road to honor the military on Veterans Day.

This is the second time in five seasons “Fox NFL Sunday” is headed to a military base in San Diego. It was at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in 2020.

The show originated from the U.S. Air Force Academy last year, completing in a run where it visited the nation's three military academies in a five-year period.

"Fox NFL Sunday" was also aboard the USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea in 2000 and visited Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in 2009.

The two-hour program, which will start at 11 a.m. EST, will feature Rob Gronkowski jumping from an MH-60s helicopter into the Pacific Ocean and the entire cast training with Navy SEALs.

More football news

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey excited to make his season debut3m read
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is out against the Steelers with a hamstring injury1m read
Dak Prescott wants to avoid surgery on hamstring and return this season, Jerry Jones says2m read
Chargers host Titans in what could be a defensive-led matchup4m read
QB Will Levis will start for the Titans vs the Chargers after missing 3 games with a shoulder injury2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME