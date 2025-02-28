NFL franchise tags increase with a record-high salary cap
INDIANAPOLIS — NFL quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag cost at $40,242,000, up $7.5 million from last year.
The league released figures for franchise and transition tags on Friday, a day after announcing the salary cap has increased to a record-high $279.2 million in 2025.
Linebackers are second to quarterbacks with a franchise number of $25,452,000 and defensive tackles are close behind at $25,123,100.
The remaining franchise tag numbers are:
Wide Receiver: $23,959,000
Running Back: $13,640,000
Tight End: $13,826,000
Offensive Linemen: $23,402,000
Defensive End: $22,062,000
Cornerback: $20,187,000
Safety: $18,601,000
Kicker/Punter: $6,313,000
The transition tag for quarterbacks is $35,377,000. The remaining transition figures by position are:
Running Back: $11,067,000
Wide Receiver: $21,441,000
Tight End: $11,712,000
Offensive Linemen: $21,271,000
Defensive End: $19,872,000
Defensive Tackle: $20,849,000
Linebacker: $20,862,000
Cornerback: $17,595,000
Safety: $15,027,000
Kicker/Punter: $5,730,000
The deadline for teams to designate a franchise or transition tag is 4 p.m. ET on March 4.