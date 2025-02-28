SportsFootball

NFL franchise tags increase with a record-high salary cap

FILE -The NFL shield is seen during the NFL Super...

FILE -The NFL shield is seen during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag cost at $40,242,000, up $7.5 million from last year.

The league released figures for franchise and transition tags on Friday, a day after announcing the salary cap has increased to a record-high $279.2 million in 2025.

Linebackers are second to quarterbacks with a franchise number of $25,452,000 and defensive tackles are close behind at $25,123,100.

The remaining franchise tag numbers are:

Wide Receiver: $23,959,000

Running Back: $13,640,000

Tight End: $13,826,000

Offensive Linemen: $23,402,000

Defensive End: $22,062,000

Cornerback: $20,187,000

Safety: $18,601,000

Kicker/Punter: $6,313,000

The transition tag for quarterbacks is $35,377,000. The remaining transition figures by position are:

Running Back: $11,067,000

Wide Receiver: $21,441,000

Tight End: $11,712,000

Offensive Linemen: $21,271,000

Defensive End: $19,872,000

Defensive Tackle: $20,849,000

Linebacker: $20,862,000

Cornerback: $17,595,000

Safety: $15,027,000

Kicker/Punter: $5,730,000

The deadline for teams to designate a franchise or transition tag is 4 p.m. ET on March 4.

More football news

NFL franchise tags increase with a record-high salary cap
LT Alaric Jackson agrees to 3-year, $57 million deal to stay with the Rams, AP source says1m read
Potential future Giants QBs praise former Giants head coaches Shurmur, Judge1m read
Shedeur Sanders speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine
Rock: Giants can solve QB problem by trading for No. 1 pick to take Ward5m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME