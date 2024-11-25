Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, coach Antonio Pierce said Monday.

Minshew was injured with 3:12 left in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Pierce will have to decide whether Aidan O'Connell or Desmond Ridder will start Friday's game at Kansas City.

The Raiders, who have lost seven consecutive games to fall to 2-9, could use a spark. Minshew's grip on the starting job was tenuous even before he was injured. He threw 10 interceptions to just nine touchdown passes this season and Minshew also lost four fumbles.

So it's possible the coaching staff would have eventually turned to O'Connell or Ridder.

O'Connell has been on injured reserve with a broken thumb but was designated to return to practice Monday. That gives the Raiders a three-week-window to decide when to activate him. Until that time, O'Connell will not count against the roster.

Having a short week complicates matters. Pierce said there wouldn't be any typical practices as a result, but there would be way to gauge whether O'Connell is ready to go. Pierce said he would make sure O'Connell would be able to grip the ball without pain.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is assisted by trainers and Head Coach Antonio Pierce, right, after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

“Putting a player out there who's hurting or injured still, that's not going to benefit the player or our team,” Pierce said.

O'Connell started the last half of last season as a rookie, guiding the Raiders to a 5-4 record over that time. He lost the starting job to Minshew in the preseason but got it back six games into the season. That's when he was injured a week later against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders also could turn to Ridder, who replaced Minshew when he got hurt Sunday. Las Vegas signed Ridder off Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 21. He started 13 games in Atlanta last season, passing for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

In relief of Minshew against the Broncos, Ridder completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards. He led the Raiders on a last-ditch drive, taking them to Denver's 1-yard line before the game ended.

“He's a competitor,” Pierce said. “Obviously, he was dealt a difficult hand. He was thrown in the fire with no reps, but he did move the ball downfield.”

The Raiders also could take a look at Daniel Jones, though Pierce threw some water on the idea, calling it the “third and fourth” option. Pierce said, however, that general manager Tom Telesco would do due diligence.

Jones was released Friday by the New York Giants. He was the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL draft and went 24-44-1 as the starter. The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract in March 2023.

“We'll see what happens by the end of the day,” Pierce said.