SportsFootball

Browns' Newsome calls Steelers' Pickens "fake tough guy" after scuffle on last play of Cleveland win

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reacts after missing...

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reacts after missing a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-19. Credit: AP/David Richard

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — An incompletion and the final whistle ended Thursday night's snow-covered game between the Steelers and Browns.

The bad blood is still boiling.

Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens had to be restrained from going after Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome III after dragging him out of the back of the end zone on the last play by pulling hm by the helmet.

As the Steelers attempted to complete a Hail Mary in a 24-19 loss, Pickens ran down field and didn't appear to go after Russell Wilson's pass while being boxed out by Newsome. Pickens yanked at Newsome's helmet and the pair wound up next to the restraining wall.

TV cameras caught Pickens being held back from going after Newsome, who didn't hold back any words after the game.

“He’s a fake tough guy,” Newsome said. “He does a lot of that. The antics and stuff. Yeah, he didn’t even go up for the ball. He was just trying to do WrestleMania with me the whole time. So that’s what happened at the end.”

There could be some carryover when the AFC North rivals meet again on Dec. 8 in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell pushes Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver...

Cleveland Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell pushes Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens out of bounds in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Earlier this season, Pickens was fined $10,230 for grabbing the face mask of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the final seconds.

Pickens didn't comment on the incident with Newsome, but felt the Browns caught a break with the weather.

“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game,” said Pickens, who finished with four catches for 48 yards. "I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions really saved them.”

Newsome felt the Steelers thought they could push the Browns around.

“I don’t think they respected us,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of teams respect us, so for us to come out here on Thursday night football and get a win was huge for us.”

More football news

Here's Jason: Kelce will host late-night show on ESPN beginning final week of NFL season2m read
Browns' Newsome calls Steelers' Pickens "fake tough guy" after scuffle on last play of Cleveland win1m read
Browns' Myles Garrett gets 3 sacks in win, sends message to Steelers and T.J. Watt: "'I'm the guy"1m read
Nick Chubb plows through heavy snow for 2-yard TD, giving Browns 24-19 win over Steelers3m read
Pro Picks: The 'Harbowl' is the only matchup in Week 12 featuring two teams with winning records5m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME