Ross, Webster plan to keep playing as Giants days approach an end

Even though they are unlikely to re-sign with the Giants, two veteran cornerbacks plan to continue their NFL careers. If, of course, they can find a team to take them.

Corey Webster and Aaron Ross, both of whom ended the 2013 season on injured reserve and both of whom will be free agents in March, are expecting to hit the market and play elsewhere in 2014. There had been some speculation that Webster might retire, but Fox Sports 1 reported this morning that he intends to play. As for Ross, a source told Newsday that he will hit free agency as well.

Two other long-time Giants who, like Webster and Ross, saw their days with the team coming to an end, decided they would rather retire than play elsewhere: Brandon Jacobs and David Diehl.

Ross had said at the end of the 2013 season that he was healthy enough to return, but the Giants had already placed him on season-ending injured reserve with a back injury after he could not complete the Week 4 game against the Chiefs. The Giants made that move quickly because they needed a roster spot available for safety Will Hill, who was coming off a suspension. Ross spent the 2012 season with the Jaguars and happily returned to the Giants for 2013.

There were some who believed Webster milked his injuries because of a substantial pay cut last offseason (he had a voidable year at $1 million for 2014 in his reworked contract that the Giants, well, voided). He was put on injured reserve in December after playing in just four games due to groin, hip and ankle injuries.

Webster, a second-round pick of the Giants in 2005, will turn 32 next week. Ross, a first-round pick in 2007, will turn 32 in September. There is a chance that they could return to the Giants, likely for the veteran minimum on a one-year deal if the team feels it has a need when the season gets closer and if those players have yet to sign on with another team.

The Giants' depth at cornerback could be an issue in 2014. Prince Amukamara is inked in as one starter, but the player opposite him has yet to be determined and could come from a stack of possibilities that includes free agents Terrell Thomas and Trumaine McBride and third-year player Jayron Hosley. Laron Scott and Charles James are also currently on the Giants' roster.