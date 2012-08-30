Adewale Ojomo's sack leads to Giants' win

Adewale Ojomo predicted that he'd have another sack against the Patriots to add to his team-leading three in the first three preseason games. What he didn't say was that it would be a game-winner.

The undrafted rookie defensive end came around the corner and stripped Brian Hoyer of the ball with 2:27 left in the game. Marcus Thomas recovered it for the Giants at the Patriots' 17 and Lawrence Tynes kicked the game-winning field goal for a 6-3 victory.

"I'm confident in myself, I'm confident in my abilities," Ojomo said afterward. "I don't think I'm a fluke. I think I can go out each and every week, every Sunday, and do what I do."

Cruz to refs: Cram!

The Giants learned Wednesday that they definitely will have replacement officials when they play the Cowboys in their regular-season opener. After Wednesday night's final preseason game with the replacements, some are concerned.

"The other refs, they kind of just know the game more," Victor Cruz said. "The replacement refs are going through their thing too and hopefully they can continue to grow and get better with the calls and get better with the rule book and we'll see what happens."

They have six days to get it right.

"Hopefully," Cruz said, "they're cramming."

Giant steps

DE Matt Broha started for the Giants but his parents were unable to see it. They were in Baton Rouge where they lost power because of Hurricane Isaac early Wednesday morning. They had a generator, Broha said, and were able to follow the action as he finished with 1.5 sacks and three tackles.