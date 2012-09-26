Ahmad Bradshaw: 'I'll be there'

Bradshaw: I'm playing

When it comes to whether or not he'll play against the Eagles on Sunday, Ahmad Bradshaw is willing to stick his injured neck out. "You can guarantee it, I'll be there," the Giants running back said on ESPN Radio in New York Tuesday. Bradshaw injured his neck against the Bucs on Sept. 16 and missed the win over the Panthers on Thursday. He was cleared to return to practice Monday and is expected to be on the field when the team practices Wednesday. As for his starting job, Bradshaw said: "I don't expect anything different."

Brown, Barden set records

Andre Brown and Ramses Barden each set a Giants record for first-start production when they helped the Giants beat the Panthers on Thursday. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Brown's rushing yardage (113) and Barden's receiving total (138) were the highest by Giants players making their first NFL starts since the 1970 merger.

Trifecta

Good things come in threes for Martellus Bennett and Michael Boley. The tight end has caught a touchdown pass in each of his first three games, the first player to accomplish that as a Giant. The last player to score touchdowns of any kind in his first three games with the Giants was Tiki Barber in 1997. Boley, meanwhile, has intercepted a pass in each of the first three games. He's the first Giant with such a streak since Phillippi Sparks in 1995.