Ahmad Bradshaw just wants to be ready for Cowboys

Ahmad Bradshaw missed a second straight day of practice Thursday with an ailing foot, but he said it's all in the name of getting ready for the Cowboys.

"I feel good," the starting running back said. "I just don't want to go out and get it sore during the week. I don't want any setbacks or anything prohibiting me from being 100 [percent on Sunday]."

Bradshaw injured the foot when it was stepped on late in the 49ers game on Oct. 14. He practiced once last week and played against the Redskins. He expects to practice today.

Last week Tom Coughlin said he did not want Bradshaw's foot injury, which has bothered him throughout his career, to turn him into a once-a-week practice player. On Wednesday, Coughlin sounded more resigned to the idea that it might.

"This is the second week [he's missing practices] and he clenches his teeth and goes and does it," Coughlin said, "but the fact of the matter is if we have to adjust, we have to adjust."

Bradshaw said the pain in his foot is not as severe as what he experienced in past seasons, when he had stress fractures in both feet. As for a plan to manage the injury, Bradshaw said there is none right now.

"I'm going to take it like it is," he said. "I'm not having as much pain as I'm usually having with it. I'll be practicing [Friday], which is a good step."

If Bradshaw is unable to play Sunday, backup Andre Brown will take over. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are without DeMarco Murray, who is not expected to play for several weeks with a foot injury, and backup Felix Jones (knee) was limited after missing practice on Wednesday.

Phillips, Bernard practice

Safety Kenny Phillips (knee) and defensive tackle Rocky Bernard (quad) were limited in practice yesterday for the first time since their injuries. It's unlikely either will be ready to play on Sunday, but the following week is a strong possibility. "He's going to work back into it very gradually," Coughlin said of Phillips. "We'll see how he does each day." Even though they probably won't play, just having them practice is a boost to the defense. "We still have a couple of guys on the sideline that we'll get back in the next one or two weeks," defensive coordinator Perry Fewell said. "We are getting healthier."

Giant steps

Bradshaw and linebacker Jacquian Williams (knee) were the only Giants who did not practice . . . Center David Baas (ankle) returned to practice after missing Wednesday . . . Wide receiver Hakeem Nicks practiced fully for the second straight day and Coughlin said he's encouraged by what he sees. "To see him smile and get out there and go to work and have some burst and practice three days in a row is a good thing."