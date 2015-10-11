Andrew Tiller, a Central Islip grad, is added to 49ers' roster

Andrew Tiller, who won the Zellner Award in 2006 as the best high school lineman in Suffolk County, was promoted from the 49ers' practice squad to the active roster and likely will be on the field Sunday night against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Tiller, who played at Central Islip High School and Syracuse, made his NFL debut with the 49ers in Week 15 last season. He was a sixth-round pick of the Saints in 2012, spent the 2013 season on the practice squads of the Chargers and Packers, and spent most of 2014 on the 49ers' practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Tiller because of injuries on their offensive line. Tackle Joe Staley (knee) is listed as questionable and guard Alex Boone (shoulder, ankle) is probable.

Tiller, listed as a guard on the 49ers' roster, is 6-4, 324 pounds. The team released cornerback Shareece Wright to make room for him.