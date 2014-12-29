Andre Williams thinks the Giants need to pick an identity and run with it

To fix the running game, Andre Williams thinks the Giants need to find an identity. They spent the majority of the year feeling things out rather than being decisive.

"We were dabbling a lot between schemes, whether we were outside zone, whether we were a zone team or a power team, what fit our personnel the best," Williams said. "As we continue to learn the offense and learn what we're good at, we're bound to get better."

Which would he prefer?

"I think we're capable of both," he said. "I just don't know if we knew when and where we were supposed to do what. It all comes with newness, new faces and new players. Everything was new this year, especially for me. I think that played a big role."

Williams wound up leading the Giants with 721 rushing yards on 217 carries. Rashad Jennings was close behind with 639 yards on 167 carries. The Giants finished with the 23rd-ranked run offense this year, averaging 100.2 yards per game.

"There was always those plays where you say 'I wish we could have done it different, I wish we could have called a different play' or 'I wish I could have had this play back so we didn't miss this block here,'" Williams said. "There were mistakes made that didn't have to be [made]. We beat ourselves sometimes."