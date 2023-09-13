Giants don't think Andrew Thomas' hamstring injury is serious

Andrew Thomas’ injury scare doesn’t appear to be as serious as previously feared, with coach Brian Daboll saying that his left tackle is day-to-day after hurting his hamstring in the Giants’ humbling loss to the Cowboys Sunday.

Thomas, who injured himself while failing to prevent a blocked field-goal return for a touchdown, went for an MRI Monday and didn’t practice Wednesday. It’s still possible he misses some time, Daboll said. The Giants are not considering shifting over right tackle Evan Neal, he added.

“He’s making progress,” Daboll said of Thomas, who’s the Giants; most reliable offensive lineman. “We’ve got enough guys out here to get some reps and we’ll take a look at it here the next few days.”

Second-year player Joshua Ezeudu was slotted into the position Sunday after Matt Peart also got hurt (Peart, who hurt his knee, was limited in practice). Daboll said Ezeudu has been practicing at left tackle for about two weeks; he also played extensively there during his last year at the University of North Carolina.

“He did good,” Daboll said of Ezeudu’s LT reps. “We’ve moved guys around and he’s certainly an option.”

Whomever gets the call will be in for a tough assignment — he’ll be going up against a Cardinals defense that recorded six sacks in Week 1, and will be doing so in what’s projected to be 100-degree weather Sunday in Arizona.

Cornerback carted off

Practice squad cornerback Amani Oruwariya was cleared to return to the practice facility after sustaining a neck injury that resulted in him being stretchered off and going to Hackensack Medical Center in an ambulance, the team said. Oruwariya had movement in all his extremities.

Vet days on tap

TE Darren Waller received a veteran’s rest day and will receive one regularly after previously showing up on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Waller missed nine games last season after he hurt his hamstring. WR Sterling Shepard will have a vet day Thursday.

“That’s something we planned all along,” Daboll said of Waller. “The sports science and medical staff — those guys that are over 30 and have had a lot of wear-and-tear and have played, we’re going to give them a rest day. It’ll probably be once a week.”

Other injury news

K Graham Gano (ankle) was limited but is expected to be available Sunday. He’s the only kicker on the roster, and there are none on the practice squad. DB Deonte Banks (calf), LB Cam Brown (ankle), DB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), DB Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) were limited.