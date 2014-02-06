Antonio Pierce to coach at Long Beach Poly

Once a Giants captain, Antonio Pierce’s new title will be “coach.”

According to multiple reports from California, the Super Bowl-winning linebacker will be named head coach of high school powerhouse Long Beach Poly at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. Pierce is from Compton and runs popular youth clinics in the Southern California area, but this is his first actual job as a coach.

Pierce, 35, was released by the Giants after the 2009 season which was cut short due to a neck injury. He never played again. He was a Pro Bowler in 2006 and the starting middle linebacker for the 2007 Super Bowl-winning team. Pierce began his NFL career as an undrafted player for the Redskins. He was an ESPN analyst for the last four years.

Long Beach Poly has produced a number of NFL players including DeSean Jackson, Winston Justice, Willie McGinest and Marcedes Lewis. Other famous athletes from the school include Billy Jean King and baseball stars Tony Gwynn and Chase Utley.

Raul Lara resigned as football’s head coach at Long Beach Poly in December after winning five state titles. Pierce was named head coach over current assistants Jeff Turley and AJ Luke, according to the reports. Pierce will be just the third head coach of the team since 1985 and the 25th head coach in their 106-year history.