Antrel Rolle ready to do whatever it takes to win

Tom Coughlin wanted his Giants to stick together through their 0-3 start. Tuesday, several of them were singing the same song on the radio.

"All of our goals are still in front of us," Mathias Kiwanuka said on ESPN Radio.

Just a few hours later, Victor Cruz was on the same station.

"I think we can absolutely make the playoffs," he said.

And those were preceded by the king of the off-day radio circuit, Antrel Rolle, who was on WFAN telling the world that he has "more confidence in this team now" than he did in training camp.

Imagine how optimistic they'll be if they ever win a game!

That's not to say the trio of team leaders were whitewashing the first three weeks of the regular season, or the pasting they received from the Panthers on Sunday. Rolle, for one, spoke about taking on even greater leadership responsibilities and trying to pull the Giants out of their tailspin even if he has to do it alone.

"From this point on, I don't care what the situation may be, I don't care what the outcome is, I don't care what the hell has to happen, if they want to kick me [out] from around here, from the New York Giants, then that's what's going to have to happen," he said. "But I'm going to play Antrel Rolle ball the way I know how to play Antrel Rolle ball and I'm going to lead the way I know how to lead."

That could mean going against the proverbial Giants Way of doing business.

"I don't give a damn what happens," he said. "That feeling that I felt last Sunday? I can never have that feeling again. I never had that feeling in my life and I can never feel that way again. I'm going to do whatever it takes and anything it takes and whatever the outcome is, it is what it is. I'm a man and I can handle anything that comes my way. But I'm going to play football the way I know how to play football."

The Giants also agreed with broadcaster and two-time Super Bowl champ Carl Banks, who started the radiothon Monday when he said that the Giants looked as if they weren't fighting for each other.

Rolle said he agreed with Banks "200 percent."

"Carolina came out there and they punched us in our mouth and we didn't do anything," he said. "We're still bleeding to this day."

Cruz noted that they've lacked "energy and inspiration."

"It feels very flat while we're out there," he said. "There's a couple guys who have it, a couple of guys who have the energy, but it's not there as a team on the whole . . . I think we're in a funk right now that we have to snap out of immediately."

Rolle stood in the Giants' locker room after the 38-0 loss Sunday and said several times that "something has to change." On Tuesday, he pointed to what he thinks that is, noting that the issues go beyond Xs and Os.

"I think we need to do some serious soul-searching within our locker room and try to form an identity of who we're going to be, for one," he said. "Second of all, do we still love to play this game? That's No. 2. And third of all, are we going to fight like hell to get out of the situation that we're in? That's the question we have to ask ourselves."

The answer better come quickly, with a game against the 3-0 Chiefs looming Sunday and their toes dangling over the almost inconceivable pit of 0-4. But Rolle even half-joked that he would be happy to run the table and finish 13-3.

They'll have to do that on the football fields of the NFL on Sundays, not on the radio dials of New York on Tuesdays. It's the Lombardi Trophy, not the Marconi Trophy. But as he ended his weekly segment, Rolle issued perhaps the most definitively positive statement yet about the Giants' future this season.

"We will turn this around," he said. "Believe that."