Bears’ John Fox and his Super Bowl ties to Giants

Bears coach John Fox is known for taking two different teams to the Super Bowl as a head coach, but his first trip there actually came with the Giants.

He was the defensive coordinator of the 2000 team that eventually lost to the Ravens.

“I do look forward to getting back,” Fox said of playing at the Meadowlands, though the game will be in MetLife Stadium, not Giants Stadium where he once coached. “I have great respect for the Giants organization and ownership, the coaches. I have remained close friends with Tom Coughlin for many, many years, the Mara family, the Tisch family, and [head athletic trainer] Ronnie Barnes who has been a staple there for some time. You form a lot of great friendships and those are people that I have a great respect for.”

Not all of Fox’s memories of the area are fond ones, though.

“Unfortunately, my last trip up there was the Super Bowl,” he said of the game in which the Seahawks trounced his Broncos, “and that didn’t go very well.”