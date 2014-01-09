Ben McAdoo added to Giants' list of OC candidates

Mike Sullivan interviewed for the Giants’ offensive coordinator position today, but he’ll apparently have to wait until the weekend to hear whether he gets the job or not. That’s because the Giants have lined up an interview with Packers quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo for Saturday. McAdoo is the third known candidate on the Giants’ interview list. Besides Sullivan, the Giants will interview former Titans offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains on Thursday. He arrived in New York last night after an interview (along with Mike Munchak) in Detroit.

If the Giants are looking to infuse their offense with youthful energy, they’re certainly interviewing the right candidates. Loggains is 33, the same age as Eli Manning, while McAdoo is 36. Consider that their combined ages are only two years older than Tom Coughlin.

It’s also interesting that all three candidates have a background working successfully with quarterbacks and all three have been quarterbacks coaches. Perhaps one of them might wind up with a consolation prize as a position coach for Eli Manning in 2014.

By the way, here's what Aaron Rodgers had to say about McAdoo this week on his radio program:

"Any opportunity he gets, he deserves. He’s a guy that works extremely hard. We had a long talk (Monday), and I just continued to echo the things that I felt about him and appreciate about him ... Ultimately I have always needed a guy who gets me prepared every week, that can give me the opportunities to reach my potential. Ben did that every day the last two seasons for me and the other quarterbacks in the room … He's a guy who wants to learn and takes to heart the things I say or the things he hears from Tom (Clements, the Packers offensive coordinator) and tried to become a better quarterbacks coach every day. And he did."