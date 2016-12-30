Ben McAdoo says Giants are still playing to win vs. Redskins

Ben McAdoo hasn’t changed his mind.

On Friday he said the same thing he said on Wednesday. He’s bringing the Giants to Washington this weekend to win the game.

“It’s another opportunity to go out there and get better as a football team and get a win in a tough environment,” he said on Friday.

He also admitted that he thinks people who insist he rest his starters or start peeking ahead to the potential wild card opponent the Giants will face next weekend are, to be blunt, out of their minds.

“We’re going down to play a division rival on the grass in the elements and they’re going to come out and try to kick our behinds,” McAdoo said. “We need to go down there and we need to play good, sound, hard-nosed football.

“We need to go down and play good football,” he added. “That’s what we need to do.”

To his credit, McAdoo did try to figure out who the Giants will play in the wild-card round. They’ll be in either Green Bay, Detroit, Atlanta or Seattle depending on how Sunday’s games involving those teams play out.

“We had a couple of people upstairs start to explain it to me and it looks like it’s pretty complicated so I tuned them out after the first couple of words,” he said. “I’m just focusing on Washington.”