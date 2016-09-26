Ben McAdoo shows little emotion after first loss as Giants coach

So how did Ben McAdoo handle his first NFL loss?

Pretty much like he handled his first two wins: with stoic reason and little emotion. Even in the face of such blatant abandonment of his desired characteristics for this team — “sound, smart and tough, committed to poise and discipline” — he was relatively unperturbed Sunday.

“I’m not frustrated,” McAdoo insisted. “It’s one of 16. It’s an opportunity for us to learn and grow as a team, and we’ve got to bounce back next week.”

McAdoo said it was “disappointing” but insisted that the Giants didn’t lose their composure.

“I feel we can play more disciplined football,” he said. “That’s what got us over the hump the first two weeks.”

The loss ends McAdoo’s winning streak at the start of his Giants tenure at two games and leaves Dan Reeves in 1993 as the only Giants coach ever to start his career with the team with three straight wins.

“Give Washington credit,” he said. “They were a more disciplined football team than we were today. Minus-2 in the turnover [differential]. Way too many penalties. I have to do a better job.”