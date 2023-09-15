Giants' offensive line will be tested Sunday against Cardinals defense

On to Arizona.

Those three small words essentially summarized the mindset of the Giants’ offensive line going into Sunday’s game at the Cardinals. Even if the residual effects of the Giants' season-opening 40-0 loss to Dallas still linger.

“I saw a lot of issues with us as a group,” offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said before Friday's practice. “Each guy has got things [they can improve on]. Each guy has addressed them. I’ve addressed them as a coach. They’ve addressed them as [players]…We’ll address them in practice [and] we’re moving on to the issues presented by the Cardinals.”

Although no unit performed meritoriously in the nationally televised rout Sunday night, the play of the offensive line was particularly troublesome.

It allowed Daniel Jones (15-for-28, 104 yards passing, two interceptions) to be sacked seven times and pressured 31 times, according to the analytics-based website Pro Football Focus. On the ground, the Giants managed 108 yards on 28 carries, a 3.9 yard per carry average. Their longest rush was an 18-yard run by Saquon Barkley.

Pro Football Focus ranked the unit 32nd in the NFL.

And now, they have a matchup against a Cardinals' defensive unit that sacked Commanders quarterback Sam Howell six times in their 20-16 loss in Washington last Sunday.

“They play hard,” Johnson said. They play with a lot of energy. They play fast. So I think those things in general, you [have] to address [them] because you have to exceed their energy. So I’m impressed with what [they’ve put] out there already in one game.”

The Cardinals limited Washington to 92 rushing yards on 28 carries, a 3.3 yards per carry average. Howell did complete 19-of-31 passes for 202 yards, but lost 46 yards on the six sacks.

Linebackers Kyzir White, Dennis Gardeck and Zaven Collins spearheaded Arizona’s defensive effort. White had nine tackles (five solo, one for a loss), Gardeck had two sacks and four tackles and Collins had an interception and two tackles.

“It’s the NFL. Everybody’s got good players,” Giants guard Ben Bredeson said. “It’s a pretty fair statement to say every week. We just have to be ready.”

Even if what took place at MetLife Stadium is not front of mind for the unit, Sunday represents the Giants' first chance to put the Dallas debacle behind them.

“Attack the process, not [focus] on the results,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said. “Obviously it’s not what you want, and that’s as an offensive line group. We didn’t play the way we wanted to, but the only way to get better is to focus on the technique, not trying to change [everything]. We’re [still] working every day to [build] on the little things.”

Among those things, according to coach Brian Daboll, is the mental approach.

“The mindset is to be ready to go each week regardless of the outcome the previous week," Daboll said. "Just come out and bring attitude, do the things you need to do during the week so you can perform at your best on whatever day we play.”

Extra points

Thomas said he would be “a game-time decision,” with a sore hamstring. He was a limited participant in practice and is listed as questionable on the injury report. Daboll said he planned to speak with Thomas and the team’s medical staff in order to gauge how the tackle was feeling. If Thomas cannot play, Matt Peart or Joshua Ezeudu are the most obvious choices to replace him in the lineup. There is also the possibility that Peart and Ezeudu could rotate, depending on the circumstances.