Giants pint-sized nemesis Boston Scott stands tall against Big Blue

Wink Martindale has spent the season making bold complimentary comparisons between upcoming Giants opponents and historically great talents.

He wasn’t in the mood to talk metaphorically about Boston Scott on Wednesday, though.

Despite the Eagles running back’s unbelievably unbalanced career stats against the Giants compared to every other team he has faced, including two touchdowns and his best performance as a kickoff returner in two games against them this season, Martindale disputed Scott’s reputation ahead of Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game.

“I don't think he's a Giant killer," Martindale said, clearly unhappy with the perception — and statistical evidence — that he is.

In eight career games against the Giants, Scott has scored 10 touchdowns, nine of them rushing and one receiving. He has scored at least once in all but one of the teams’ meetings, the Oct. 22, 2020 game.

In 52 games against everyone else he has scored seven touchdowns.

Roughly a third of his career rushing yards (414 of 1,209) have come against the Giants.

"It predates my time here, so I can't answer that," Martindale said when asked why Scott has been so successful against the Giants. "You know, he's a good running back. They've got a stable of good running backs. So, I can't answer it."

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey has been here longer and seen Scott wreck plenty of games.

“He’s a pain to deal with,” McGaughey said. “That happens in sports sometimes. He’s done a good job against us over here.”

While Martindale isn’t buying Scott’s reputation, Scott is well aware of it. The social media memes that portray him as a Hall of Famer against the Giants tickle him as much as the opportunities to play against the Giants seem to.

“I’m a meme guy, so I love seeing a good meme,” Scott told reporters in Philadelphia. “There’s a couple that I’ve laughed at . . . I kind of just chuckle here, chuckle there. People are so creative, man.”

Scott couldn’t explain his level of play against just one opponent other than to emphasize that he has gotten a lot of opportunity to play them during his career. He did, however, see an irony that it’s his 5-6 frame that tends to topple this division rival.

“I feel like God has a sense of humor,” Scott said. “Like, why the heck is one of the smallest players having those types of games against a team called the Giants? It’s amazing what a little faith will do. We all have Giants in our lives. It’s different for each person.”

Said McGaughey of Scott: “He’s not small, he’s just short.”

When it comes to facing the Giants, though, few stand taller than Scott. If they can stop him from being a “killer” on Saturday, it will go a long way toward proving Martindale right but also helping the Giants advance in the playoffs.