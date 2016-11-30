Brad Wing gets a kick out of facing former Steeler teammates

More than anything else, Brad Wing was surprised when he got the call in early September last year and was told he’d been traded from the Steelers to the Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2016. There was some disappointment, too, but in the end, the Giants’ 25-year-old punter is delighted at how things worked out.

“Without the Steelers, I wouldn’t be here,” said Wing, who faces Pittsburgh on Sunday for the first time since being dealt. “They gave me my first opportunity, and I’m grateful for that.”

This will therefore not be a grudge match for Wing, who has developed into a solid punter for the Giants.

“There’s no real bad blood going into this game,” he said. “My departure wasn’t a bad one. I’m still in good standing there. I still speak to a lot of the coaches and players there, and I don’t have any bad taste in my mouth. Getting traded or released, you’re a bit down in the dumps, but I don’t think it could have turned out better. The friendships I’ve made here, the coaches are great. It really worked out as well as it could.”

Wing is fourth in the NFC with a 47.2-yard average and sixth with a 40.8 net average. He has 19 punts inside the 20.

One other benefit of being traded to the Giants is Wing’s frequent communication with former Giants punter Jeff Feagles, who works as a Giants’ television and radio analyst on game day. Feagles was one of the league’s most proficient punters at placing the ball inside the 20, and provides Wing with plenty of insight on the finer points of punting.

“To have somebody like Jeff Feagles at your disposal is great,” he said. “He’s been through it all. He played so long and he’s seen just about everything there is. It’s good to sit with Jeff and pick his brain on some things. He has all the experience in the world.”