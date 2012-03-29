Jacobs joins Manningham with 49ers

After seven years of the Giants trying to get him to be a true north-south runner, Brandon Jacobs is heading west. All the way west.

The free-agent running back who was released by the Giants this month has agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers. According to a source, the deal could be worth up to $2 million, although it is unclear how much of that money is tied to incentives.

Jacobs had one year left on his Giants contract with $4.9 million owed to him for 2012 before he was released. When Jacobs and the Giants could not reach an agreement on a restructured deal, he was cut. But even Wednesday morning, before Jacobs agreed with the 49ers, Tom Coughlin held out the "possibility" that he could return to the Giants.

Jacobs becomes the second member of the Giants team that beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in January to join them. Mario Manningham signed a two-year deal with the 49ers this month.

Where Jacobs will fit in with a crowded backfield is a question. The 49ers already have Frank Gore and Kendall Hunter as well as Anthony Dixon and Rock Cartwright. Jacobs struggled at times to come to grips with his role as a backup with the Giants. How he'll handle possibly being a third-stringer in San Francisco will be interesting.

As for the Giants, they have Ahmad Bradshaw as their feature running back. They also have D.J. Ware, Da'Rel Scott and Andre Brown to back him up. They'll likely add a running back in the offseason, either a veteran through free agency or a rookie in the draft.

Thomas signs with Bears. Devin Thomas, a free-agent receiver who recovered two fumbles on special teams for the Giants in the NFC Championship Game, has signed a one-year contract with the Bears, the team announced.