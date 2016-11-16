Brett Favre passes out praise for Eli Manning, Giants

Eli Manning may not be the perfect quarterback, but Brett Favre believes he’s the perfect one for the Giants.

“Who else would you rather have if you’re a Giants fan?” the Hall of Famer said of Manning during his weekly segment Wednesday on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio. “You take the good with the bad. I know that myself, and with Packer fans, throughout my career. You’ve got to be willing to accept both. The bottom line is they’ve won two Super Bowls and he’s played very well. I’d say much more ‘He’s our guy’ than ‘Oh, gosh, Eli’s killing us.’ If I was a Giants fan, I’d take him any day of the week.”

Favre also said he likes where the Giants are right now in the season. Even though they are in second place two games behind Dallas, he thinks the Giants have a better upside for the second half of the year.

“I think when you watch them, whether you like the Giants or not, you have to believe that there’s still a lot left to achieve for them,” he said. “In other words, the Cowboys playing outstanding everybody’s like, ‘You gotta be kidding me.’ And I don’t know if they can reach another level, if that makes any sense. Where the Giants on the other hand, I could see Ben McAdoo, who I know and was a coach in Green Bay while I was there and I think a lot of him, he’s got to be saying, ‘Guys, we’re finding a way to get it done. Yeah, we’ve lost a few games but there’s so much left for us to achieve. We’re so much better. That being said, we’re not playing bad.’

“So there’s a lot of room for improvement which is kind of scary for everyone else,” he added. “Of course, you’ve got Eli, an outstanding player, great skill guys. So I’d be a little bit scared of them.”