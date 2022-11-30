Giants not surprised by Commanders RB Brian Robinson's resurgence after shooting

Evan Neal laughed when he saw the pictures on his social media feed. There was his former Alabama teammate Brian Robinson conducting postgame interviews in the postgame Commanders locker room last Sunday sporting an absurdly over-sized cap.

“That’s just B-Rob,” Neal said with a laugh. “He’s always doing something quirky or funny like that. Just different. That’s just him.”

That Robinson is now known as the league’s Mad Hatter is interesting and entertaining. That he has found such levels of success at all this season is simply remarkable.

Robinson was shot multiple times in what officials say was an attempted robbery or carjacking in August during Commanders training camp. The rookie missed just four weeks of action recovering from those injuries and after an understandably slow start to the season is starting to excel. Last week, before donning his headgear, he ran for a career-high 105 yards on 18 carries and caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta.

He told Washington’s team website this week he is getting “better physically and mentally, too.”

"It's all starting to come back together,” he said. “I lost a lot where I was, and am still trying to progress in this league with all this talent. It's a lot of work. I'm insecure sometimes thinking I'm not going to live up to my name, but I'm just trying to stick to what I believe, and I believe I'm gonna be alright."

The Giants who know him believe that too, and despite having to potentially face him twice in the span of 14 days starting with Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against Washington, they can’t help but rave about Robinson’s tenacity and resolve.

“I’m not shocked,” said Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was the offensive coordinator at Alabama when Robinson was a true freshman in 2017. “You root for players like that. You root for people like that. Just not this week.”

Robinson rarely played that season, stuck behind Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs and other studs on the running back depth chart. Despite having to wait his turn, Robinson never jumped into a transfer portal or griped about his lack of playing time.

“What I respect about him following him through the years and being more of just a fan after I left is he stayed there and he worked hard until he got his opportunity, and he has certainly made the most of it,” Daboll said. “I was impressed with his resolve to see it through and keep competing and play behind some guys who are obviously pretty good in the NFL and then make the most of that opportunity. You love to see that.

Giants safety Xavier McKinney was on that 2017 Alabama team, too.

“I know how he is so I’m not surprised at all,” he said of Robinson’s recovery from his wounds.

Neal, though, was the closest with Robinson among the Giants. He spent the most time with him in Tuscaloosa. Robinson was even his host player when he visited campus as a recruit.

“I’m just proud of him,” Neal said. “He’s a resilient cat. Always been a hard-worker and always been a good teammate. That situation that happened to him is just tragic and senseless but to see how he has really overcome it is special, man. I’m proud of him.”

Neal is coming back from his own situation, albeit far less life-threatening. He sprained his knee in October and is expected to be back at his right tackle spot with the Giants on Sunday. He said he and Robinson have already worked out a post-game get-together.

“I’m ready to swap that jersey this weekend,” he said.

Maybe even a hat, too.