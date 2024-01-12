Giants name Carmen Bricillo as offensive line coach

The Giants have hired their new offensive line coach.

Carmen Bricillo, who was most recently with the Raiders for the past two seasons and spent three seasons before that with the Patriots, has joined coach Brian Daboll’s staff.

In the 2022 season, Bricillo oversaw an offensive line that helped create holes for Josh Jacobs, who rushed for an NFL-best 1,653 yards.

The Giants fired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on Monday.

The Giants allowed an NFL-high 85 sacks this season, which was the second most in NFL history. The offensive line never reached its potential, but it was not all because of coaching.

In the first game of the season, left tackle Andrew Thomas was injured early in the first quarter while trying to chase down a blocked field goal against the Cowboys. Thomas elected to stay in the game until the fourth quarter, a decision that had consequences.

He missed the next seven weeks of the season.

Evan Neal, drafted seventh overall by the Giants in 2022, has been disappointing. Neal last played on Nov. 5. Weeks later, it was revealed that he had a fractured ankle and would require surgery.

General manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Monday that he still has faith in Neal and expects him to apply himself this offseason but stopped short of guaranteeing him a starting job.

“We’ll go through all those conversations over the next couple weeks,” Schoen said. “Evan worked his tail off last offseason, he came in in great shape, had a good start to camp. He [then] had a concussion. So I expect him to attack this offseason the same way and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Schoen admitted Monday that part of the reason Johnson was fired was the poor development of the Giants' young offensive linemen.

The Giants will expect Bricillo to coach players to reach their potential. If he succeeds, his work will be celebrated. The Giants offensive line has been an issue for too many years.