Chris Snee's MRI negative, but pain might shut him down

Chris Snee's play was severely hampered by his ailing hip on Sunday. While an MRI on Monday showed no new damage to the area, which was surgically repaired during the offseason, if the pain does not subside Snee's season may soon be over. "The hope is that it calms down and lets him get back to playing to his standard," a source told Newsday. "If it doesn't calm down, we are going to have to do something."

That something could mean a long rest, possibly even on the injured reserve list, or even another procedure.

Snee, 31, has missed only one game (with a concussion) since his rookie season when he missed four with an inflamed gland beneath his jaw. His is not the only health concern on the offensive line. Center David Baas had an MRI on his neck area on Monday. Baas already missed the opener with a sprained MCL.

Giants Blackburn-ed?

Mathias Kiwanuka acknowledged that Chase Blackburn's intimate knowledge of the Giants may have helped the Panthers in their 38-0 win over the Giants on Sunday, but added that it shouldn't have.

"You can't just point to that and say that's the reason," Kiwanuka said on ESPN Radio in New York. "You can overcome something like that with a little more effort or a little more aggressiveness." Coughlin vs. Reid again

Sunday will be the 20th regular-season meeting between Tom Coughlin and Andy Reid, the most among active head coaches in the NFL. Only Bill Parcells/Joe Gibbs and Marv Levy/Don Shula have coached against each other more often since the 1970 merger, 23 times each.