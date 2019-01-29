Connor Barwin to be released by Giants in the offseason, source says 

ATLANTA – The Giants will release veteran linebacker Connor Barwin at some point in the coming weeks, a source told Newsday. Barwin, who signed a two-year contract with the team just before training camp last summer, started three games and had one sack in 2018. He suggested at the end of the season that he was unhappy with how he was used, and the decision to part ways with the Giants was a mutual decision, the source said.

Barwin was supposed to help the Giants’ pass rush, but that never materialized. He did provide strong leadership in the locker room and was a good mentor for rookie linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

The Giants won’t officially make the roster move until later in the offseason, but Barwin essentially announced it with a social media post of his Giants jersey – autographed by teammates – above the caption: “The journey continues.” At 32, he’ll hope to sign with another team.

Barwin has played for the Texans, Eagles, Rams and Giants in his 10 NFL seasons.