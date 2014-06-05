Coughlin: David Wilson's neck is 'right where it should be'

A day after David Wilson got the good-but-not-great news that his neck is healing properly and that he should be cleared for the start of training camp -- but hasn't been cleared yet -- Tom Coughlin was happy that his running back seems to be on the road back to the field.

“No question about it,” Coughlin said. “Four-and-a-half months out (from surgery), looking forward to August. Progress has been made, so it’s not a negative report at all in our opinion. It’s probably right where it should be.”

Wilson had vertebrae in his neck fused together, a procedure which normally takes about six months to completely heal. It does mean that Wilson will be limited to some very safe drills for the rest of the spring. That will be a challenge for the hyperactive 22-year-old.

“You’ve got to remember, this guy from day one, right after the surgery, I mean within two weeks, he didn’t act like there was anything wrong,” Coughlin said. “He has, from time to time, wanted to do more and we can’t let him do more. I think he understands it.”