Coughlin defends Jacobs' performance

Brandon Jacobs admitted to being frustrated with his performance so far this year, but Tom Coughlin came to the defense of his running back from criticism both outside the organization and from the player himself.

"The guy had some outstanding runs the other day," Coughlin said Wednesday. "He had the numbers in terms of rushes. He had the usual number of power runs that he has. I don't think there is anything for Brandon to be down on."

On Monday Jacobs said in an interview on 1050 ESPN Radio that "frustration is very close upon me" and added: "I have the ability to make plays with my feet, but when I try to, it's the worst thing, I'm scum of the earth when I do that."

Jacobs has been criticized for not attacking the line of scrimmage and for averaging 3.55 yards per carry, about a yard and a half below his average of the last two years.

"I don't know what the expectations are," Coughlin said. "He is a power runner and that is what he does."

Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw are both in the top 10 for rushing this season and the Giants are the fourth ranked rushing offense in the NFL.

"We are averaging 160 yards a game rushing," Coughlin said, "so somehow, some way, the ball is moving down the field."

Boss is back

TE Kevin Boss returned to practice after spraining his ankle in the Kansas City game and missing the Raiders game. He was limited along with Eli Manning (foot) and S C.C. Brown (shoulder).

"It's better than I thought it would be," Boss said. "I hadn't really cut on it much, so this was the first day to really test it out and it felt pretty good."

Giant steps

RB Danny Ware dislocated his left elbow on the opening kickoff of the season, but said he's ready to get back onto the field this Sunday. He participated fully in practice for the first time. "I'm as fresh as can be, I'm just waiting to get some action," he said . . . Coughlin suggested that WR Domenik Hixon will go back to his special teams roles this week, which could include returning punts and kickoffs . . . LB Bryan Kehl, who had surgery on his left index finger last week, practiced fully . . . Bradshaw wore a protective boot on his injured right foot for the third straight week. The past two weeks he has practiced on Fridays and played on Sundays.