Coughlin praises 0-7 Dolphins' Sparano

Have the Dolphins fired Tony Sparano yet?

He at least made it onto the flight home with his job. And he came away from Sunday's game with a ringing endorsement from Tom Coughlin.

"I didn't want to say much earlier in the week because of the nature of having to play against them, but I think Tony Sparano is a hell of a coach," Coughlin said. "He got his guys ready to play under really difficult circumstances . . . I give him a lot of credit."

Does Reggie Bush have a favorite team to play against?

If he does, it likely would be the Giants. He gained 103 yards on 15 carries Sunday, only the second time in his NFL career that he surpassed 100 rushing yards in a game. The other occasion was on Dec. 24, 2006, when he had 126 on 20 carries as a Saint against the Giants.

Didn't it seem as if Dolphins LT Jake Long was getting an early jump to block Osi Umenyiora?

It sure did, although no flags were thrown. Umenyiora tried to draw the attention of the officials to it. "I was getting off the ball myself," he said. "I don't blame him for doing it. He's got to do something."

How did Chris Snee do in his return to action?

He said he finished the game without any issues from his concussion, which caused him to miss the Oct. 16 game against the Bills. He said taking the first hit to the head in the game was "a little bit" of a hurdle.

"I told myself coming in that it wouldn't be, but it's still in the back of your head," he said. "As the game goes on, the game is too intense, there are too many physical battles going on to worry about your head."

What was behind Linval Joseph's sack dance?

The tackle did a move that looked as if he were taking his hat off and holding it out. "It's not really a sack dance," he said. "It's just saying 'Pay me.' "

Any injuries to watch?

Ahmad Bradshaw had issues with his feet and Hakeem Nicks missed the very end of the game with a hamstring issue.

"You can never judge something like this after the game," Nicks said of his chances of playing Sunday against the Patriots. "You just have to wait until the morning to see how it feels."

The Giants also will have to check Justin Tryon's wrist, David Baas' knee and whatever caused Umenyiora to have X-rays after the game (he would not say what the injury was).