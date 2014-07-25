Coughlin: Small gains for Giants' offense

Three practices in, how does Tom Coughlin see the new offense progressing?

“It’s always going to be small gains,” he said. “You may have a good day, but it is the consistency factor, the competition factor, it’s working against good people, it’s the intelligent communication and adjustments from the quarterbacks to the entire offense, the receiver corps and you strive every day. You are throwing stuff at them.”

Coughlin noted that the Giants didn’t get around to utilizing all of the plays they had installed and planned on practicing Thursday because of their abbreviated workout. “Hopefully we will catch some of that tomorrow,” he said.

Coughlin did say he likes the way Eli Manning has “gone at it.”

“The excitement he has mustered and the energy from going to work, good stuff,” he said. “We just have to get better, as an offensive team, as a defensive team and special teams. The competition factor at different positions is very good. We need more of that and as much as we can get.”