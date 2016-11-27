Could Shane Vereen return for Giants’ game vs. Cowboys?

CLEVELAND — Shane Vereen isn’t playing today. He’s still on injured reserve. But he seems to be on track to be the one Giants player who is designated to return from that list this season, and do so soon.

Vereen traveled with the team to Cleveland and was on the field for warmups. He did some running, caught passes, and was having a toss with TE Will Tye. It seemed as if he had full range of motion after undergoing surgery to repair a biceps injury he suffered in Week 3 against Washington.

The NFL Network reported that the Giants are hoping to get Vereen back on the field for the Dec. 11 game against the Cowboys. To keep on that trajectory, Vereen will likely begin practicing with the team this week.

As for today, the Giants were without three potential starting guards in Justin Pugh (knee), Brett Jones (calf) and Marshall Newhouse (knee). All three were declared out earlier in the week. It is expected that Adam Gettis will start at LG, his first career start in the NFL. The other Giants inactives were QB Josh Johnson, DT Jay Bromley, DB Leon Hall and WR Tavarres King.

Jason Pierre-Paul, who did not practice this week with a knee injury, is active.