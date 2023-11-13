Cowboys dominate Tommy DeVito, Giants in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Tex. – Thirty-three seconds into the game, coach Brian Daboll threw a challenge flag, seemingly regretted it, couldn’t take it back, went ahead with it, and lost the challenge.

It was a clunky start but, ultimately, did not matter.

This wasn’t ever going to be a game that came down to a play here or a play there.

The point spread of 17.5 told us that.

As did our eyes.

Dallas 49, Giants 17, was basically played out as advertised.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito finished 14 for 27 for 86 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked five times.

Most of his yards, and the second touchdown, came on the final drive of the game.

The 2-8 Giants are looking up at every other team in the NFC East.

Tyrod Taylor, who was on the sidelines Sunday, has said he believes he could come back before the season ends.

Daniel Jones, who tore his ACL last Sunday, did not make the trip.

And it is well-known by scouts for other teams that general manager Joe Schoen has been scouting the top quarterbacks in the college game.

It is unlikely that Jones would be available to start the 2024 season, given the timing of his injury.

It may be likely that Schoen and Daboll would want to select their own quarterback. And if the Giants are in position at the top of the draft, they could have their pick – or at least a pick – of one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

(Remember, they’re from Buffalo, and the Bills traded up, with the blessing of Bills owner Terry Pegula, to get Josh Allen with the seventh pick in the 2018 draft.)

Yes, that’s a conversation for another day. Or, more accurately, for many days.

But it’s certainly on the minds of the Giants' decision-makers now.

It has to be.

The Giants weren’t equipped to compete with the Cowboys on this Texas afternoon, no matter how spunky DeVito was.

The Cowboys were content to let DeVito drop back. Dallas wasn't going to let Saquon Barkley beat them.

At halftime, when the game was essentially decided, the score was 28-0 and Barkley had seven attempts for one yard.

On the first drive of the game, the Cowboys went the length of the field, only to be denied on fourth down when Dexter Lawrence and Azeez Ojulari combined to stop Pollard on fourth down.

The Cowboys turned it over on downs.

Which meant that DeVito, in his first career NFL start, began the drive at the one-yard line.

That initial possession went nowhere – literally not a yard was gained – but it also did not result in calamity. That seemed like a win.

The Cowboys, on their second possession, took over at their own 45-yard line.

The Giants' defense showed up in a big way at the start. It felt like a victory that the Giants defense kept the Cowboys offense off the board for its first two possessions.

On the third, Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb along the right side for a 14-yard touchdown.

With 3:38 to play in the first quarter, the Cowboys were on the board.

They would continue to score touchdown after touchdown, interrupted by a lone score by the Giants.

With 8:11 to play in the third quarter, DeVito found tight end Lawrence Cager for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Giants were on the board.

The score: Dallas 28, Giants 7.

In the fourth quarter, with 8:54 to play, Randy Bullock added field goal from 40 yards.

The score was 42-10. Those were Bullock’s first points since joining the Giants in the wake of Graham Gano’s injury to his left knee.

Given the point spread, it was surprising that the Cowboys didn’t score until the waning minutes of the first quarter.

A five-play, 46-yard drive got Dallas on the board. The drive lasted 1:41.

Cowboys fans surely were wondering what took so long.

The ensuing drive for the Giants went nowhere. Interestingly, it did include a direct snap to Barkley, who then handed the ball off to fellow running back Matt Breida. The awkward play gained three yards.

By halftime, the game was over, for all intents and purposes.

To the cynic who says the game was over before it started, there is validity to that, too.

You could fairly wonder, while watching the Cowboys score time and again in the second half, what Jones is thinking.

The Giants might not have defeated these Cowboys with their starting quarterback. But they had no chance without him.

During the week, in the Giants locker room, there was media-driven conversation about the season opener against Dallas.

The Cowboys, in the rain at MetLife Stadium, defeated the Giants 40-0 that night.

If Sunday’s game represented a chance for redemption, these Giants either didn’t see it that way or, more likely, these Giants just weren’t up to it.