Playoffs?! Brian Daboll just focused on preparing his team for Colts

Eight times on Monday’s Zoom call with the media, Brian Daboll was asked about the playoffs, the prospect of making the playoffs, what it would mean to Giants fans if their team does, indeed, make the playoffs with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

On each occasion, Daboll deftly avoided answering the question.

In other words, he regrettably did not channel his inner-Jim Mora, whose “Playoffs?!” rant remains legendary two decades later.

No, the Giants first-year head coach is too disciplined for that.

He only has the current Colts team on his radar this week.

“I’d say the one thing that I just fall back on is, in all the years that I’ve been doing this, I think being consistent and focusing on the things you can control, which I know is a boring answer, but it’s the truth,” Daboll said. “That’s all we really can do.”

Let’s be honest: The Giants have the opportunity do more than that on Sunday.

With a win over the Colts at MetLife Stadium, the Giants would earn a playoff berth, their first since 2016 and just their second since 2011.

If they do so, the accomplishment would be remarkable. Sunday will be just the 16th game of the Daboll era, and the Giants have gone from ruins, to resuscitated.

Ben McAdoo was an offensive coordinator who wasn’t ready to be a head coach (the 2016 Giants were one-and-done, losing at Green Bay in the playoffs). Pat Shurmur couldn’t handle any degree of the pressure cooker that defines this region, and Joe Judge’s my-way-or-the-highway rigidity wore out players who thought the practice field was for correcting mistakes, not getting punished for them.

Enter Daboll.

He had instant credibility from his work in his most recent stop, as the offensive coordinator of the high-powered Buffalo Bills. If you think Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley were particularly happy about the hire, you’d be correct.

Asked Monday if he will tell his players that Sunday's game is “a playoff game, more or less,” Daboll said no.

“I think everybody knows what you just said,” Daboll replied. “But what we can control is, again, the same stuff we try to control each week — making sure we’re prepared, ready to go and go out there and put our best foot forward.”

In that regard, the coaching staff should have the full attention of the players this week, after coming off Saturday’s 27-24 loss to the Vikings in Minneapolis. It was a winnable game, and at times, the Giants were their own worst enemy.

The Giants lost on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard, dome-sweet-dome field goal as time expired. But in the postgame locker room, Giants players were kicking themselves.

“You have two turnovers, a blocked punt … you can’t have those mistakes,” Daboll said. “The fumble took away three points, the interception took away at least three points — that’s minimum. And then we give the ball back to them in our territory [on the blocked punt].”

In other words, in a week that could end with the euphoria of a playoff berth, the Giants coaches and players know they have plenty of corrections to make. And it won’t be nitpicking.

Said Daboll: "We’re not in it yet. I’m not going to look too far down the road, and we’re going to try to beat the Colts. And that’s where I’m at with it."

There is also an incredibly alluring bottom line. Giants fans, and players, can dream again.

“We control our own destiny," Barkley said. "Win and you're in. At home. That's beautiful."