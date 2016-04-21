Damon Harrison embraces change from Gang Green to Big Blue

Damon Harrison spent the first four years of his career with the Jets. But he often wondered about what it would be like to be a Giant.

“Being on the other side of town in the other locker room, you kind of admired what was going on here because everywhere you go, they are always talking about the New York Giants this, the New York Giants that,” Harrison said on Thursday. “Now, to actually be here and to be a part of it is amazing.”

Harrison didn’t talk too much about the specific differences between the two franchises.

“I don’t want to get into comparisons out of respect for both franchises,” the defensive tackle said, “but each one does things differently. And it’s football. Football is football.”

Still, it is insightful that he spent at least part of his time with the Jets green with envy. Now that color seems to be completely gone from his wardrobe as well as his emotional closet.

Asked about the thing that has surprised him most in his brief time with the Giants, he said: “That I look good in red and blue, I would have to say.”

Maybe even just as good as he always imagined he might.