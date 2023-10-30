Giants' Daniel Jones cleared for contact

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact after a lingering neck injury, coach Brian Daboll announced Monday. He is expected to practice Wednesday.

Jones was injured in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins when he was sacked from behind by Andrew Van Ginkel. He missed the next three games, with Tyrod Taylor starting in his place.

Jones had been taking reps in practice recently, but he said that he still felt symptoms in his neck and left, non-throwing shoulder. He was cleared for contact before Sunday's game vs. the Jets, according to reports.

It would seem likely that Jones, barring any setbacks this week in practice, is the Giants' starting quarterback this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor left Sunday's game against the Jets with a rib injury, leaving the Giants with third-stringer Tommy DeVito to finish out the game.