Daniel Jones said his public goodbye on Thursday, making a prepared statement in which he spoke of his six seasons as the Giants’ quarterback in the past tense.

All that is left now is a private farewell, which could come at any time, when he presumably parts ways with the team altogether.

He left the timing up in the air after his 90-second opening remarks, saying that he still is coming to terms with being demoted from starter to third or fourth string.

“I’m still kind of processing,” he said. “For now, I’m doing the best I can to help Tommy [DeVito] prepare, help the team prepare.”

Jones did not answer directly when asked whether he was given the option of leaving the Giants, but the tone of his remarks suggested he is free to go.

He has practiced the past two days, even as it appears he is behind DeVito, Drew Lock and newly signed Tim Boyle, who is on the practice squad.

But he has not been allowed to do much. Why the caution?

Jones confirmed the Giants are concerned about him getting hurt and triggering an injury clause that could cost them up to $23 million if he is not healthy enough to play at the start of next season.

“I understand it,” he said. “They don't want to take any risk. So, at that point it's just do as you're told.”

That clause also was part of the discussions this week between Jones’ agents and general manager Joe Schoen and seemed to play a role in his drastic demotion.

It was “a piece of the conversation, for sure,” Jones said. “I wanted to play, want to badly, and did what I could to play. But that was part of it.”

Jones hinted there might have been negotiations about altering or waiving the injury clause to allow him to play. “I think I tried to do as much as I could to make that possible and create a situation where we were both comfortable,” he said.

Jones, 27, signed a four-year, $160 million contract before last season and has not lived up to it. This season he has eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions. The Giants are 3-13 in his starts since he signed his new deal.

The last straw was a 20-17 overtime loss to the Panthers in Germany on Nov. 10.

Jones took ownership of his part in the team’s losing over his six seasons, during which he was 24-44-1 as a starter with 70 TD passes and 47 interceptions.

After thanking Giants ownership, teammates, coaches, staff and fans, he said, “I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation.

“Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and of course, I wish I could have done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough, consistently enough to help the team get the results.”

Jones choked up when asked about the public support he received from longtime teammates such Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton.

“I’ve created a lot of great relationships with the guys here, definitely appreciate the support,” he said. “But it's about the team and what's best for the team. I know the guys will be ready to go. I know Tommy will be ready to go this week.”

The Giants (2-8) host the Buccaneers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Jones said he believes he has “a lot of good football” ahead of him and he does figure to get more opportunities in the NFL. But they will not be with the Giants.

Jones said he was “definitely not happy about it” when he got the news Monday from coach Brian Daboll.

“Not what you want to hear,” he said. “So yeah, all those emotions you have, but at the end of the day, this is football. We're in a business where you expect to get results, and we weren't doing it.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Thursday, “Those are tough decisions. Those are hard conversations. There's certainly a human element that goes along with really all the parties involved and so those aren't easy.”

Said Jones, “It's the ultimate team game. You need everybody playing well, together, consistently, and doing that week after week, and then year after year.

“We weren't able to do that. So, like I said, I take full responsibility for my piece of it.”

