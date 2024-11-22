Giants release Daniel Jones at quarterback's request
Giants president John Mara granted the request after a meeting with quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday, a few days after he was demoted from his starting role. Credit: Newsday Studios
Giants president John Mara granted the request after a meeting with quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday, a few days after he was demoted from his starting role. Credit: Newsday Studios
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months